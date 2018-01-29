Hillsboro FFA group attends conference

On Jan. 14-15 members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter attended the annual 212/360 Conference in Columbus. Members Joe Helterbrand, Ryan Harless, Alora Brown, Ashlie Hillyer and Johnny Hatfield participated in leadership activities and met many new friends. They learned about setting goals and how to make a plan on how to attain them. During the conference members learned about four main growth aspects which include: mental, emotional, physical and social. Members thought about ways to achieve maximum growth realizing that to do this, not “stepping out of your comfort zone” wasn’t an option. The FFA members knew they needed to grow in ways of communicating. “Growing as a speaker and interacting socially is a great way to get our FFA and community members active and excited to work together,” said Joe Helterbrand. The members were taught to try and solve problems by making the best compromise and respect each person, mentally and emotionally. Finally, members were taught to focus on physical growth. Now the members say they feel better about themselves and look forward in growing and becoming a better person and leader. Alora Brown said, “The 212/360 Conference was an eye-opening experience. Learning about ways to maximize my potential and start to grow in ways I never thought possible was awesome. I am so glad I took the opportunity to go to this conference.”

