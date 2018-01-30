Rainsboro honor roll, attendance lists

The Rainsboro Elementary School perfect attendance and honor roll lists for the second grading period of the 2017-18 school year are listed below:

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Miss Cory – Preschool

Miles Douglas

Miss Goolsby – Kindergarten

none

Mrs. Wagner – Kindergarten

Jaxson Storts

Mrs. Dean – First Grade

Kyden Frederick

Mrs. Roe – First Grade

none

Mrs. Flowers – Second Grade

Dylan Freidhof, Leina Grace, Brooklyn Hester, Andrew Rhoads

Mrs. Priest – Second Grade

Chloe Cooper, Lyla Chamblin

Mrs. Edwards – Third Grade

Hanna West

Mrs. Reeves – Third Grade

Hailey Cornett, Kaydon Proctor, Brooklyn Thomas, Braiden Waker

Mrs. Tite – Fourth Grade

Brandon Bryan, Audrey Chamblin, Kyra Gossman, Kyzer Gossman, Holly Rhoads

Mrs. Weaver – Fourth Grade

Ciarah Ingles

Mrs. Cockrell – Fifth Grade

Nicolas Alvarez, Katie Cook, TD Matesic, Cameron Medley, Jeremy Webb

Mrs. Smith – Fifth Grade

Nathan Alvarez, Hunter Simmons

HONOR ROLL

Mrs. Reeves – Third Grade

Hailey Cornett, Haiden Knisley, Kaydon Proctor, Tanner Seitz, Daniel Tanner, Brooklyn Thomas, Braiden Waker, Remy Willis

Mrs. Edwards – Third Grade

* Paisley Pryor, Max Arpan, Jorden Blair, Madison Brown, Caden Hargett, Zander Stodgel, Hanna West, Kyndee Williams

Mrs. Weaver – Fourth Grad

Emalee Dennis, Ciarah Ingles, Levi Warren

Mrs. Tite – Fourth Grade

* Audrey Chamblin, * Sophie Humphrey, * Holly Rhoads, Eli Douglas, Kyra Gossman, Kyzer Gossman, Hunter Jones, Blake Knisley, Leah Lovett, Tia Mayfield, Payton Wilson

Mrs. Cockrell – Fifth Grade

* Katie Cook, *Luke Howard, Anna Barrett, TD Matesic, Victoria Morris, Jeremy Webb, Zander Weil

Mrs. Smith – Fifth Grade

* Sarah Easter, Kate Barrett, Abbie Lovett, Maura Roll, Blake Knisley, Hunter Simmons, Oris Snyder

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.