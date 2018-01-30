Rainsboro honor roll, attendance lists

The Rainsboro Elementary School perfect attendance and honor roll lists for the second grading period of the 2017-18 school year are listed below:
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Miss Cory – Preschool
Miles Douglas
Miss Goolsby – Kindergarten
none
Mrs. Wagner – Kindergarten
Jaxson Storts
Mrs. Dean – First Grade
Kyden Frederick
Mrs. Roe – First Grade
none
Mrs. Flowers – Second Grade
Dylan Freidhof, Leina Grace, Brooklyn Hester, Andrew Rhoads
Mrs. Priest – Second Grade
Chloe Cooper, Lyla Chamblin
Mrs. Edwards – Third Grade
Hanna West
Mrs. Reeves – Third Grade
Hailey Cornett, Kaydon Proctor, Brooklyn Thomas, Braiden Waker
Mrs. Tite – Fourth Grade
Brandon Bryan, Audrey Chamblin, Kyra Gossman, Kyzer Gossman, Holly Rhoads
Mrs. Weaver – Fourth Grade
Ciarah Ingles
Mrs. Cockrell – Fifth Grade
Nicolas Alvarez, Katie Cook, TD Matesic, Cameron Medley, Jeremy Webb
Mrs. Smith – Fifth Grade
Nathan Alvarez, Hunter Simmons
HONOR ROLL
Mrs. Reeves – Third Grade
Hailey Cornett, Haiden Knisley, Kaydon Proctor, Tanner Seitz, Daniel Tanner, Brooklyn Thomas, Braiden Waker, Remy Willis
Mrs. Edwards – Third Grade
* Paisley Pryor, Max Arpan, Jorden Blair, Madison Brown, Caden Hargett, Zander Stodgel, Hanna West, Kyndee Williams
Mrs. Weaver – Fourth Grad
Emalee Dennis, Ciarah Ingles, Levi Warren
Mrs. Tite – Fourth Grade
* Audrey Chamblin, * Sophie Humphrey, * Holly Rhoads, Eli Douglas, Kyra Gossman, Kyzer Gossman, Hunter Jones, Blake Knisley, Leah Lovett, Tia Mayfield, Payton Wilson
Mrs. Cockrell – Fifth Grade
* Katie Cook, *Luke Howard, Anna Barrett, TD Matesic, Victoria Morris, Jeremy Webb, Zander Weil
Mrs. Smith – Fifth Grade
* Sarah Easter, Kate Barrett, Abbie Lovett, Maura Roll, Blake Knisley, Hunter Simmons, Oris Snyder
Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.