Adena offering 3D breast imaging

It is estimated that one in every eight women will develop breast cancer within her lifetime. That is why early and accurate detection is critical to survival.

3D Mammography, also known as tomosynthesis, is a clinically proven, innovative screening technology that allows for better, more accurate breast cancer detection and now Adena Regional Medical Center is the first in the region to offer this option to patients.

Conventional mammograms provide doctors with a two-dimensional image of the three-dimensional breast. Overlapping layers of tissue can sometimes create unclear results, unnecessary callbacks, or worse, cancer can be missed. 3D mammography is the only mammogram proven superior for dense breasts compared to conventional mammograms.

“With tomosynthesis there are several benefits to the patient,” said Adena Radiologist Bang Huynh, M.D. “Because of its clinically proven increase in accuracy, tomosynthesis can help reduce false positive recalls for additional imaging, decreasing the patient’s stress and worry of the unknown, while increasing cancer detection rates.”

Tomosynthesis is proven to reduce unnecessary callbacks by 20-40percent and increase breast cancer detection rate by 30-40 percent compared to conventional mammography.

What to Expect

The process of a 3D mammogram is the same as a conventional 2D exam. The technologist will position the patient, compress the breast, and take images from different angles. There is no additional compression required with the 3D mammogram, and it only takes a few extra seconds. The appointment itself only takes around 15 minutes.

Is a 3D Mammography Exam Right for Me?

Breast density varies among women. Today, 40-50 percent of women aged 40-74 have dense breast tissue. Tomosynthesis is accurate for women of all ages, with both dense and non-dense breasts. It is also covered and paid for by Medicare, and a growing number of private insurers.

Mammograms require an order from a provider. If you have an order from your provider, contact Adena Central Scheduling at 740-779-7711 to schedule your mammogram. If you do not have a primary care provider, call 740-779-FIND (3463) or visit adena.org/find to get established with one today.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.