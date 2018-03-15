Bonita Sue “Bonnie” Oberschlake, 74, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2018 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born in Auxier, Ky. on March 11, 1944.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Edna M. (Smith) Keen; sons, Larry E. DeLong and Jerry L. DeLong; sister, Patricia H. Preston; and brother, Carl R. Keen.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond V. Oberschlake; and her children, Sandra K. Baisden of Delbarton, W.Va., Sharon A. (Bart) Turner of Lynchburg, Michael R. (Niki) DeLong of Winchester, Tamatha (Bob) Thompson of California, Michelle (Larry) Gray of Virginia and Ruth (Rich) Gantz of Kansas; brothers, Harold (Bonnie) King of Kentucky, Paul (Juanita) King of Ohio, Darrell (Julie) Keen of Kentucky, and Darrell (Sue) Bowling of Kentucky; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday March 17 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

