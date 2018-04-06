Homer “Larry” Reed was born Sept. 9, 1937 and died April 2, 2018.

Homer was born in Cincinnati and spent his childhood in Hillsboro, where his family owned and ran the Reed Drugstore. Larry graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1955 and immediately joined the Navy, where he served as a corpsman. Later in life, Larry served in the Army National Guard for 18 years and spent a number of years where he actively trained for nuclear biological chemical warfare out of Columbus.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol Reed; his two children, Larry Reed and Kelly Reed; one granddaughter, Sara Reed; three stepchildren, Colleen Mahmet, Mark McCabe and Laura McCabe; with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his sister, Joyce, and her husband Jim Frazer and their family including many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Reed; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Reed.

There will be a gravesite service with military honors at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio on April 14 at 11:30 a.m. and a celebration of life immediately following at the Old Bag of Nails in downtown Delaware, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com.