Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bryant S. Kearns, 26, Greenfield, was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control.

INCIDENTS

At 10:39 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Mirabeau Street reported someone forced entry to their garage and removed property without permission. At 9:09 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street reported someone entered their residence and removed property without permission.

April 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Courtney Case, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for aprobation violation.

Benjamin K. Stockton, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Samantha West, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and falsification.

Brain Patrick, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Dylan Stevenson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

April 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andy Munyon, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Zachary Bondurant, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest and failure to appear.