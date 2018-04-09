Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of April 2-8, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 302 911 calls, answered 166 requests for service, dispatched 132 fire and EMS runs, took 29 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

On April 5 at 4:40 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report from the Hillsboro Police Department of a domestic dispute that had taken place on Wagon Wheel Trail in Paint Township. The subjects involved in the dispute had traveled to a business on North High Street, where an HPD officer was called to assist. A male detained by HPD was subsequently arrested by the HCSO for one count of domestic violence. George Tipton Jr., 48, was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

At 6:33 p.m. on April 6 the sheriff’s office received several calls reporting an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Trail. Deputies were dispatched to investigate. While on the scene, deputies interviewed several witnesses at several locations and took an offense report. Francis A. Brown, 49, was arrested for one count of disorderly conduct. Dewayne L. Kinnison, 53, was arrested for one count of obstructing official business. Kristine E. Kinnison, 49, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant from Hillsboro Municipal Court. Additional charges are also likely to be filed pending further investigation.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 6:12 p.m. on April 8 reporting a domestic dispute at a residence on North Union Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and interviewed all parties involved. James Mackey, 56, was arrested on one count of domestic violence.