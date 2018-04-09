Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melissa West, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Ben Stockton, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Justin Stevens, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Matthew Jordan, 25, Bainbridge, was arrested for obstructing official business and tampering with evidence.

Brad Bolender, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official

business, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Hester, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested for obstructing official

business and tampering with evidence.

April 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bruce Warfield, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting.