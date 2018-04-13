Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Nieman, 22, of Cincinnati, was arrested for driving with no operator’s license, failure to

dim headlights, and possession of schedule one drugs.

Neil Segovia, 30, of Springfield, was arrested for assault.

Matthew McCammon, 24, of Dayton, was cited for driving under suspension.

April 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Miranda Hester, 30, of Greenfield, arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Toby Wallzs, 46, of Cincinnati, cited for driving under suspension.

Heidi Marsh, 30, of Hillsboro, arrested for possession of marijuana.

Zina Burchett, 38, of Hillsboro, arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

April 11

Tabitha Throckmorton, 22, of Hillsboro, arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on a bench warrant.

Nicholas Hauptman, 30, of Hillsboro, arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.