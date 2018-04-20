Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Eveman, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Kerstin Walker, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief.

Chance Carson, 23, of Martinsville, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Allen Fyffe, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments.

Molly Fernier, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Joshua Roland, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments and criminal trespassing.

Justyn Osbome, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.