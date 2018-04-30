Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
The statistics for the week beginning Monday, April 23 through Sunday, April 29 are as follows: The police department received 391 calls (five 911) investigated five crashes, took six offense reports, made 22 arrests, and completed 240 security checks.
April 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jesse R. Waugh, 25, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI, driving on an expired operator’s license, unnecessary noise/tires, and possession of marijuana.
Jonathan D. Welsh, 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for consuming in a motor vehicle and fictitious plates.
April 29
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jeremy L. Ballein, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Kyler S. White, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
