Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, April 23 through Sunday, April 29 are as follows: The police department received 391 calls (five 911) investigated five crashes, took six offense reports, made 22 arrests, and completed 240 security checks.

April 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jesse R. Waugh, 25, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI, driving on an expired operator’s license, unnecessary noise/tires, and possession of marijuana.

Jonathan D. Welsh, 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for consuming in a motor vehicle and fictitious plates.

April 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy L. Ballein, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Kyler S. White, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.