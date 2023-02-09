FFA fruit sale students rewarded

Fifty of the Hillsboro FFA students recently had the opportunity to go on a field trip to Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. For the students to be allowed to attend the trip they had to sell $350 worth of fruit or sell fruit to 12 people. The members that met the requirements went to Highland Lanes and bowled with other members and their advisors. The members had pizza, bowled and played arcade games. This trip gave the students the opportunity to get rewarded for their hard work and have bonding time with other members, FFA officers and advisors. “This trip is so fun, getting out of school and getting to bowl with Libby is awesome,” said Emma Yochum. Pictured (l-r, back to front) are Kayla Seeling, Riley Garrison, Taylor Thoroman and Aubrey Yochum.