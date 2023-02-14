Fairfield boys remain ranked No. 3

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107 1
2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105 2
3. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 69 6
4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-2 68 4
5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18-2 57 5
6. Akr. SVSM 14-5 51 7
(tie) Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-3 51 3
8. Garfield Hts. 17-3 42 8
9. Pickerington Cent. 15-5 34 9
10. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-4 21 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.
DIVISION II
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 20-0 113 1
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 103 2
3. Cin. Taft (1) 18-2 83 4
4. Sandusky 19-1 72 5
5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 18-2 64 3
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-4 56 6
7. Youngs. Ursuline 18-1 40 8
8. Zanesville Maysville 20-1 33 T8
9. Defiance 17-3 19 7
10. Carrollton 19-2 18 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 15-4 97 1
2. Minford (2) 19-1 88 2
3. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-3 75 4
4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 20-2 65 3
5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-3 56 5
6. Malvern 20-1 55 8
7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 49 6
8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 36 T10
9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 18-2 32 NR
10. Worthington Christian 17-3 25 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. Youngs. Liberty 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (11) 21-0 117 1
2. Jackson Center 21-1 104 2
3. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 86 3
4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 63 5
5. Russia 19-3 62 4
6. Troy Christian 19-3 49 8
(tie) Lowellville 19-1 49 7
8. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-4 43 6
9. Ft. Loramie 16-6 16 NR
10. Hamler Patrick Henry 17-4 12 10
(tie) Kalida 16-4 12 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.