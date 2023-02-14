McClain finishes 2nd in the state

On Feb. 4, the McClain FFA took a team of four students to The Ohio State Engineering Building to participate in the Agricultural Communications CDE. The McClain FFA team was made up of Abby Mustard, Mackenzie Corbin, Hunter Miller and Brooke Baldwin. Each school had to make a media plan to promote an agricultural alumna in their local area. Greenfield decided to promote Mark Baldwin and advancing technologies on farms. Every member of the team had to take two online tests and give a media presentation to judges. Additionally, each member had to do a separate communications practicum. Team members were tasked with making a video, website, opinion essay or journalistic writing. The team ended up placing second in the state. Also, Brooke Baldwin was the high individual in the contest for the second year in a row and will be recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May. Pictured (l-r), with a poster of Mark Baldwin, are Miller, Mustard, Corbin and Brooke Baldwin.