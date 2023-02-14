Trace, Washington claim FAC wrestling titles

The Miami Trace Panthers continue to hold sway in wrestling in the Frontier Athletic Conference.
On Saturday, the Panthers won the program’s sixth consecutive championship in the sixth year of the conference.
Miami Trace went 5-0 in FAC dual meets during the season and on Saturday the Panthers scored 241 team points and won 10 of the 14 weight classes.
The Washington Blue Lions were second with 123 points, followed by Chillicothe 113.5, Jackson 87, McClain 71 and Hillsboro 64.
The sectional tournament for Division II is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at Gallia Academy High School. The top four finishers in each weight class will move on to the district tournament March 3 and 4 at Steubenville.
From there, the top four placers qualify to the state tournament set for March 10-12 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.
Also on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Washington High School girls wrestling team won the first-ever FAC girls tournament.
Washington scored 102 team points. McClain was second with 50 points, followed by Hillsboro with 28 points, Jackson with 14 points and Chillicothe with 7 points.
Boys weight
class champions:
106 – Lyric Dickerson, Miami Trace
113 – Will Enochs, Miami Trace
120 – Cannan Smith, Chillicothe
126 – Brice Perkins, Miami Trace
132 – Corbin Melvin, Miami Trace
138 – Aiden Johnson, Miami Trace
144 – Riston LeBeau, Miami Trace
150 – Asher LeBeau, Miami Trace
165 – Mack Parsley, Washington
175 – Stephen Lehr, Miami Trace
190 – Evan Mollett, Miami Trace
215 – Ethan Hill, McClain
285 – Trevor Banks, Chillicothe
Girls weight
class champions:
105 – Mia Skinner, Hillsboro
110 – Leah Marine, Washington
115 – Lauren Joseph, Washington
120 – Lyndyn Gibbs, Washington
125 – Alicia Naverette, Washington
130 – Abi Reeves, Jackson
145 – Mariah Campbell, Washington
155 – Natasha Knight, Hillsboro
170 – Madesyn Wheaton, McClain
190 – Sarah Kegley, McClain
235 – Brooklyn Wade, Washington
Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.