24th SATH Charity Auction

The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 24th annual Charity Auction starting at 10 a.m. March 11 at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a five-day, four-night annual volunteer-run summer camp at Rocky Fork State Park serving children with special needs. More than 300 special-needs children attend the cap each year, and it is supported by more than 400 volunteers.

The camp primarily serves special needs children in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, but is available to those in 30 of Ohio’s counties.

Each child at the camp is teamed up with a personal volunteer to ensure the best experience for every child.

SATH hosts a number of fundraisers each year to support the camp. Last year, the fundraisers made a successful return after many were forgone during the pandemic.

SATH Executive Director Linda Allen predicted the program will need to raise $100,000 for this year’s upcoming KAMP Dovetail. “With COVID, we were down a little in our expenses because we didn’t stay overnight, and we didn’t have as many kids, so we’re probably looking at close to $100,000 to put camp on this year,” she said. “Everything has went up – our insurance, food, T-shirts – I mean everything has jumped.”

The largest of the SATH fundraisers is an annual celebrity golf tournament that will be held later this year. Allen said the tournament typically raises about $30,000 for the camp. She hopes to match the nearly $10,000 from last year’s auction at this year’s auction.

“I think it was right at $9,800 that we raised last year,” said Allen. “We were real close, and then some monetary donations came in afterward because people wanted to make our ten, so it was pretty close to $10,000 last year.

Allen said items planned to be auctioned this year include brand new toys, car products, gift baskets, a used wheel chair, a queen bedroom set, furniture, wall pictures and gift certificates. “We usually get a set of Cincinnati Reds baseball tickets, and I’m sure we’re going to get those again,” she said.

The organization is still in need of items to be auctioned. Those who would like to donate items can contact Allen at 937-366-6657.

“We’re just excited for our 2023 KAMP Dovetail,” said Allen. “The theme is ‘KAMP Dovetail the Musical,’ and we hope the fundraiser will help with the expenses for our upcoming camp, and we just hope the community will come out and support us once again, and if they have items we’ll be more than glad to pick them up.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.