Girl Scout cookies have arrived

Girl Scout cookies arrived in Highland County on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Local Girl Scouts will have booth sales in several locations in the county.

Walmart in Hillsboro will be the biggest location. The Girl Scouts have the basic cookies again — Thin mints (chocolate mint), Samoas (chocolate, caramel and coconut), Tagalongs (peanut butter chocolate), Trefoils (butter sugar), Dos-si-dos (peanut butter sandwich), Lemon sugar with sugar glaze, Smores, Toffee gluten free, and adventurefull chocolate brownie cup.

If a person needs help, call Marsha Williams at 937-393-4775 and leave a message. She will have a troop help you.

Submitted by Marsha Williams.