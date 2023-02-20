A facelift for ‘Crabbie’

Horseshoe crabs, prehistoric creatures who are ecologically important, have survived virtually unchanged for millions of years, through ice ages and meteor strikes that have eradicated other species, and some make a migration journey of thousands of miles, according to ecologists.

The “World’s Largest Horseshoe Crab”, a sculptural installation that sits on S.R. 124 at the east edge of Hillsboro, has endured multiple regional and interstate relocations, a stint at the Creation Museum, being touched by Kristen Stewart in the movie “Twilight”, being jumped over in a motorcycle in a publicity stunt orchestrated by Evil Knievel’s former bodyguard, being listed as one of Roadside America’s Top Roadside attractions, and now being painted — at least temporarily — a completely different color than the signature orange with which it catapulted to fame.

The journey of “Crabbie” to its present location is as convoluted and storied as one might expect from a 67 feet long, by 28 fee wide by 12 feet tall (not including tail) supersized horseshoe crab replica.

The construction is comprised of multiple layers of fiberglass with a foam core. Designed by Academy Award-winning designers Faren & Associates, the original intent was educational. Manufactured at the behest of the Columbus Center in Baltimore, Maryland, it was part of an interactive “Hall of Exploration to entertain visitors while teaching them about marine life and the Chesapeake Bay,” that was unveiled in May of 1997.

The facility was described as a “marine research and exhibition complex” when it opened in 1993. It was expected to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, as well as boost the business of nearby Harrison’s Pier 5 Hotel, according to news reports. The Baltimore Sun reported that the horseshoe crab, which was then part of its sculptural menagerie, was accompanied in the display by a giant rockfish in the exhibit that was made by museum fabricators with over three tons of plaster.

The inside of the crab was fashioned as a viewing area, broadcasting a multimedia presentation on sharks.

By 1997, area news reports were already foreshadowing problems for the horseshoe crab’s home, despite an influx of cash from public sources. The city of Baltimore reportedly loaned the Columbus Center several million dollars to construct the Hall of Exploration, which included Crabbie. By the end of the year, the Columbus Center had undergone a restructuring of its governing board amid concerns for the struggling multimillion dollar exhibition hall.

News reports of the time said that it had not been as popular as anticipated and a newly-restructured board convened to discuss its fate. Shortly thereafter, death knells for the Hall of Exploration were sounding.

The demise of Crabbie’s then habitat was imminent. The Hall of Exploration was shuttered.

The following year, Crabbie’s fate and that of other denizens of the exhibits, including the rockfish, were decided in a giant auction, as reported in The Baltimore Sun. The proceeds of the auction raised $140,000 to pay off creditors against a budget of the $13 million that it cost to design and build the exhibition hall.

News reports lamented the fate of the expensive facility, whose highly touted exhibit never ascended to its expected profitability and instead became the catalyst for its eventual dissolution. Bargain hunters picking over the remains of the failed venture included representatives from Answers in Genesis, who operate the Creation Museum and its sister attraction, the Ark Encounter, in Kentucky. According to a Baltimore Sun article, the giant horseshoe crab was not its only purchase at the auction that day. It also bought the rockfish.

Answers in Genesis had not yet opened the Creation Museum and reportedly attended the auction on a whim and the advice of a member. Skip Tilton, the museum’s development coordinator, said they learned about the auction from one of its supporters.

Mark Donavan, who was the aquarium’s senior director for exhibit design, reportedly lamented the process of selling off the components of the displays to the highest bidder, according to the Baltimore Sun. Its days at the Hall of Exploration long gone, Crabbie was transported hundreds of miles from Maryland to Kentucky.

Its time at the Creation Museum was truncated, however, when it was determined that Crabbie was too big for the intended display. Rather than being sold, Crabbie was donated to Freedom Worship Church in Blanchester.

It was there where Crabbie’s notoriety as a famed roadside attraction began, perhaps culminating in CrabFest, an event during which self-described daredevil Gene Sullivan jumped over the crab with a motorcycle as part of his “Jump For Jesus” tour. The jump included Sullivan, said at that time to be the oldest jumper in the world, as well as Evil Knievel’s former bodyguard, crashing through a gasoline firewall.

Jim Rankin, who was pastor of the church at that time, described the jump and as news of the crab’s presence spread, Rankin soon became inundated by inquiries. He told Roadside America, “We call him Crabbie.”

A few years after the motorcycle jump, Crabbie ended up with a cameo in an installment of one of the most popular vampire film franchises — “Twilight-Eclipse”.

In the film, Bella, played by Stewart, is given a graduation present by her mother. She enthusiastically unwrapped the shiny purple papered box to reveal a handmade T-shirt quilt comprised of T-shirts from roadside attractions they are said to have visited. One of the T-shirts was emblazoned with “World’s Largest Horseshoe Crab” and a picture of the crab during its Blanchester residency.

Around 2015, the horseshoe crab purchased by Ben Sexton of Hillsboro who brought it to its current home. In 2021, it hosted a Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) special event.

Sexton recently sold his property, which included the crab, to his brother Jim, who said it was an adjustment being the new owner of the World’s Largest Horseshoe Crab.

“It came with the house,” which he purchased, “to be closer to my mom,” he said.

Being retired, he said that the comings and goings of the tourists that the horseshoe crab attracts don’t bother him.

“It did at first, but I’m used to it now,” he said. “I see all kinds of people. I’m just getting used to what goes on up there myself. They come and go out there all the time.”

Now that it’s his, Jim Sexton said he’s been reading about the crab’s history and has amassed a stack of information about it, including the fact that the inside of the crab was a 40-seat theatre where they showed shark films in its original incarnation.

One of the jobs that Jim Sexton has taken on after his acquisition of the crab is painting it. “I did that because it needed painted,” he said.

Jim Sexton said the new color, which he described as a bronze, derived inspiration from the appearance of a real horseshoe crab. He said he doesn’t know if he’ll keep the more authentic color or not. “We’re still up in the air about painting it back to the orange color,” he said. Either way, he said that the new paint job made a real good primer for the orange, in the event that he decides to have it repainted back to the original color.

Though a sign in front of the crab boasts its inclusion in the movie “Twilight-Eclipse”, Jim Sexton said someone tried to get him to watch the movie but to no avail.

“I fell asleep. I did not see the crab in the movie,” he admitted.

Still, he said the responsibility as owner of a famous roadside attraction has its highlights. “I have the world’s largest lawn ornament,” he laughed.

Harrison Gallaugher is Jim Sexton’s neighbor and helps get the word out about Crabbie. He’s been the site’s manager of its social media page for about a year and said the page has grown.

“I like telling people about it,” Gallaugher said.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.