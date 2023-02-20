Vehicle assault charge lands woman in prison

A Frankfort woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to a mandatory 24 months in prison on charges of vehicular assault.

Heather Bolender, 43, was sentenced on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Bolender was also given one day of jail-time credit.

Court records stated that Bolender’s driver’s license was ordered to be suspended for a period of four years beginning on Feb. 16, 2023.

According to court documents, on or around Sept. 2, 2022, Bolender caused serious physical harm to someone while operating a GMA Terrain.

In other sentencings, Joshua Rinehart, 37, South Salem, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Court records stated that Rinehart was ordered to pay $237 to the victim of the crime through the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents, while a patrol officer was on duty on Sept. 28, 2022, they were dispatched to Community Market in reference to a report about a stolen vehicle. When they got to the location, the officer spoke to the victim that reported their 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee as stolen. They said that they went inside the store and left their keys in the vehicle. After exiting the store, they found that their Jeep was gone. After reviewing the video footage from the store, the officer saw Joshua Rinehart and a co-conspirator arrive at the store on bicycles.

About 10 minutes later, the co-conspirator could be seen on the video footage taking the two bicycles across the street while Rinehart entered the Jeep and drove away on S.R. 28 westbound. The co-conspirator was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022. On Oct. 5, 2022, the co-conspirator told the patrol officer that they wanted to discuss the charge they were facing. The patrol officer took the co-conspirator to the interview room where their conversation was recorded and videotaped. The co-conspirator said that they were not involved in the vehicle being stolen. They also said that Rinehart was at their house when they woke up, with Rinehart saying that he wanted to go get cigarettes. The co-conspirator also said that they told Rinehart that they’d need to ride their bicycles because they didn’t have a vehicle. They also said that before leaving the house, they saw Rinehart “do a line” of what they believed to be fentanyl, court records state.

The pair then went to the Community Market on bicycles. The co-conspirator said that when they got to the location, Rinehart said that he saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot that still had the keys in it and wanted to take it. They said that they advised Rinehart that the store had cameras and “it would not be a good idea to take the vehicle.” They also said that because the two were leaving the store, Rinehart gave them his bike and said he was going to take the vehicle. The co-conspirator then started to walk across the street to the gas station with both bicycles, the records state.

The conspirator said that when they were across the street, they looked behind them and saw Rinehart driving away in the Jeep. On Oct. 5, 2022, a patrol officer spoke to someone who said they’d been communicating with Rinehart via text messages both before and after the theft. They allowed the patrol officer to take photographs of the text message conversation. On Oct. 10, 2022, the patrol officer received a phone call from the victim of the theft who said the vehicle was parked in front of their driveway in the grass facing their house. They also said that “various items” were missing from the vehicle and that it had a different hitch, according to court records.

Harley Mustetter, 28, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony.

Court records stated that Mustetter was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket. Mustetter was ordered to pay restitution of $20 to the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

If Mustetter violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, on or around June 8, 2021, two investigators and an officer met with a confidential informant who said they could purchase meth from Mustetter. The informant was picked up by a male in a white truck and taken to a residence on Blaine Street in Greenfield. About a minute later, someone else came from the house walked to the white truck and gave a bag of white substance to Mustetter. The substance later tested positive as .36 grams of meth.

Terry Rahn, 74, Cincinnati, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Rahn was ordered to pay $40 to the U.S. 23 Pipeline.

If Rahn violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, on Feb. 26, 2015, a sergeant was told by a confidential source that Terry Rahn was selling Percocet in Hillsboro. The source said that Rahn stayed on East Beech Street and drove a blue Nissan Versa. Another sergeant met with the source, after which a phone call was made to Rahn.

Rahn said he had 10 Percocet pills to sell for $40 and to meet behind a specific establishment on North High Street in Hillsboro. At 12:19 p.m., an officer saw a male and the blue Nissan Vera leaving Beech Street, then at 12:21 p.m. the other sergeant met with Rahn who was driving the vehicle at the meeting spot. The sergeant gave Rahn the $40 and received a plastic bag of 10 white pills that tested positive as Oxycodone (Percocet).

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.