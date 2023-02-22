Fairfield No. 2 in final AP poll

The top ten teams in the final boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (7) 19-3 85 1
2. Lakewood St. Edward 18-2 63 2
3. Stow-Munroe Falls (2) 20-2 53 3
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-3 44 T6
5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-3 39 4
(tie) Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19-3 39 5
7. Pickerington Cent. 17-5 38 9
8. Akr. SVSM 17-5 36 6
9. Garfield Hts. 19-3 32 8
10. Westerville N. 20-2 18 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 12.
DIVISION II
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (7) 22-0 84 1
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 80 2
3. Cin. Taft 18-2 61 3
4. Sandusky 21-1 56 4
5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 19-3 44 5
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 18-4 36 6
7. Zanesville Maysville 21-1 32 8
8. Youngs. Ursuline 20-2 24 7
9. Carrollton 19-3 15 10
10. Cin. Wyoming 20-2 12 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
1. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 19-3 66 3
(tie) Minford (2) 20-1 66 2
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 15-5 54 1
4. Malvern 21-1 51 6
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 51 5
6. Casstown Miami E. 20-2 48 4
7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 39 7
8. Gahanna Cols. Academy 20-2 27 9
9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 21 8
10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch 19-3 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (8) 22-0 87 1
2. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 70 3
3. Jackson Center 21-1 62 2
4. Troy Christian 19-3 51 T6
5. Convoy Crestview 19-3 50 4
6. Russia 19-3 47 5
7. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 40 8
8. Lowellville 20-2 20 T6
9. Kalida 18-4 18 T10
10. Cincinnati Christian (1) 21-2 12 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.