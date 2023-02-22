IRR announces 20 new jobs with $250K expansion

Industrial Reliability and Repair, LLC has announced it is investing $250,000 to expand its production operations in Chillicothe which will create 20 new jobs, according to Jobs Ohio/Ohio SE.

An Ohio-based company founded in 2004, Industrial Reliability and Repair is an industrial fabrication, repair and installation firm servicing primarily papers mills and chemical plants. The firm manufactures and provides products for plant maintenance, upgrades and shutdowns.

The announcement was made in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and the Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development.

Through its latest investment in the Chillicothe location, IRR, which services heavy industrial firms like International Paper, Sherwin Williams, Pixelle, Valmet and Georgia Pacific, will focus on equipment fabrication for large manufacturing facilities. The project will further entrench the company in manufacturing support for its customers.

“IRR is so excited for this opportunity to expand our capabilities to better serve our customers and more importantly, create job opportunities in Southern Ohio,” said IRR Director of Finance McKenzie Gullion.

“IRR is very fortunate for the opportunity to partner with JobsOhio, OhioSE and the Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development. This partnership has allowed our operations to further extend our current services and to add additional services,” IRR Director of Shared Services Matt Daniels said.

JobsOhio supported the project with a $50,000 JobsOhio Economic Development Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process. The Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development office also worked with the company on the project, which will create the 20 new jobs over the course of the next three years.

“Industrial Reliability & Repair’s location of its corporate offices in our community is a source of pride for Ross County,” said Tammy Eallonardo, director for the Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development. “IRR is a successful, fast-growing company that not only provides important industrial maintenance services but treats its employees like family. We wish the company continued success as it creates 20 new positions to support its continued growth.”

The JobsOhio Economic Development Grant focuses on fixed-asset and infrastructure investment by companies. Those investments can include land, building and infrastructure as well as machinery and equipment. Eligibility requirements for the grant can be found at www.jobsohio.com/programs- services/incentives/economic-development-grant.

“Southeastern Ohio has a long legacy of supporting heavy industrial firms and that work cannot be done without companies like IRR,” said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE president. “IRR was a beneficiary of the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant several years ago, which helped place the company in a position to consider this project. We are pleased to continue to support their growth with JobsOhio programs.”

Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development is a public/private partnership, created for the purpose of advancing, encouraging and promoting the industrial, economic, commercial and civic development of Ross County. To learn more, visit GCRCD.com.

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties. It is the newest and geographically the largest of the six regions across the state. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies and other entities to expand, retain and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com.

