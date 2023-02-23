HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 19

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of S.R. 134 after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jacob I. Hamilton, 30, Mt. Orab, was charged with domestic menacing.

A resident of the 9100 block of Grimsley Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the altercation was all verbal and both parties agreed to separate.

A resident of the 9500 block of U.S. Route 50 reported vandalism to their driveway. This incident remains under investigation.

Feb. 20

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A deputy responded to the 6700 block of Heather Moor Trail after a report of the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Charges are pending.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Murtland Road after a report of a fight. After investigation, Dennis L. Sears, 41, Lynchburg, and Martha A. Hayton, 39, Lynchburg, were charged with domestic violence.

Feb. 21

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 8900 block of U.S. Route 62 after a report of road rage. After investigation, Alexander J. Minshall, 24, New Holland, was charged with menacing and unlawful restraint.