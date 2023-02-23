Local Red Cross blood drives in March

March is Red Cross Month. During this month the Red Cross honors the commitment of volunteers and blood and platelet donors to support individuals and families in need. Red Cross Month is the perfect time for first timers to get involved and donate blood. Giving is an easy way to help a patient in need, and new donors will also get a mini physical and learn their blood type.

FOR DRIVES MARCH 1-31 — Lend an arm; we’ll lend a hand. All who come to give in March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card to help with gas or grocery expenses. There will be five lucky winners. Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/Help.

Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in Highland County in March:

* Wednesday, March 8 — Greenfield McClain High School gymnasium, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GreenfieldHS.

* Wednesday, March 22 — Adena Greenfield Medical Center – drive held at the Greenfield Area Christian Center, 12-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AdenaGreenfieldMC.

Submitted by Jessica Hayden, donor recruitment, American Red Cross Central Ohio Region.