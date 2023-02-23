Seven named to coaches all-district teams

Seven Hillsboro and McClain boys and girls basketball players have been named to the Division I-II District 14 Coaches Association All-District basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.
On the boys side, Hillsboro senior Bryce Parsons was named to the second team, while Hillsboro sophomore Tate Davis and McClain junior Seth Weller received honorable mention.
On the girls side, McClain senior Payton Pryor and Hillsboro sophomore Blake Herdman were named to the second team while Hillsboro sophomore Peighton Bledsoe and McClain junior Lilly Barnes received honorable mention.
Following is a complete list of the teams:
District 14 Division I and II Boys
First Team
Tanner Lemaster, Sr., Washington; Andrew Guthrie, Sr., Miami Trace; Briley Cramer, Jr., Circleville; Ne’Miah Waugh, So,. Logan Elm; John Wall, Jr., Washington
Second Team
Blake Hoops, So., Unioto; Bryce Parsons, Sr., Hillsboro; Bryson Osborne, Jr., Miami Trace; Isaiah Haithcock, Jr., Washington; Trey King, Sr., Chillicothe
Honorable Mention
Cayden Lee, Jr., Chillicothe; Slater Search, Jr., Circleville; Tate Davis, So., Hillsboro; Drew Tomlinson, Sr., Logan Elm; Seth Weller, Jr., McClain; Isaiah Reisinger, Sr., Miami Trace; K.B. Perkins, So., Unioto; Garrett Rickman, Jr., Washington; Caden Nibert, Jr., Waverly
Division I and II Player of the Year
Tanner Lemaster, Sr., Washington
Division I and II Coach of the Year
Shannon Bartruff, Washington
Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year
Brian Southward, Miami Trace
District 14 Division I and II Girls
First Team
Bailey Vulgamore, Sr., Waverly; Maddie Blakeman, Fr., Circleville; Hillery Jacobs, Sr., Miami Trace; Milee Smith, Fr., Unioto; Amanis Betts, Jr., Unioto; Kelli Stewart, Sr., Waverly; Jacey Harding, Sr., Chillicothe
Second Team
Payton Pryor, Sr., McClain; Blake Herdman, So., Hillsboro; Kinnah Ingram, Fr., Logan Elm; Faith Yancey, Jr., Logan Elm; Morgan Blakeman, Sr., Circleville; Amelia Uhrig, Jr., Unioto
Honorable Mention
Avery Erslan, Sr., Chillicothe; Gabby McConnell, Jr., Circleville; Peighton Bledsoe, So., Hillsboro; Kimberly Petty, Fr., Logan Elm;Lilly Barnes, Jr., McClain; Jessee Stewart, Jr., Miami Trace; Magnolia Holbert, Fr., Unioto; Allie Mongold, Sr., Washington; Caris Risner, So., Waverly
Division I and II Player of the Year
Bailey Vulgamore, Sr., Waverly
Division I and II Coach of the Year
Jeff Miller, Unioto
Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year
Chris Beard, Unioto