Seven named to coaches all-district teams

Seven Hillsboro and McClain boys and girls basketball players have been named to the Division I-II District 14 Coaches Association All-District basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

On the boys side, Hillsboro senior Bryce Parsons was named to the second team, while Hillsboro sophomore Tate Davis and McClain junior Seth Weller received honorable mention.

On the girls side, McClain senior Payton Pryor and Hillsboro sophomore Blake Herdman were named to the second team while Hillsboro sophomore Peighton Bledsoe and McClain junior Lilly Barnes received honorable mention.

Following is a complete list of the teams:

District 14 Division I and II Boys

First Team

Tanner Lemaster, Sr., Washington; Andrew Guthrie, Sr., Miami Trace; Briley Cramer, Jr., Circleville; Ne’Miah Waugh, So,. Logan Elm; John Wall, Jr., Washington

Second Team

Blake Hoops, So., Unioto; Bryce Parsons, Sr., Hillsboro; Bryson Osborne, Jr., Miami Trace; Isaiah Haithcock, Jr., Washington; Trey King, Sr., Chillicothe

Honorable Mention

Cayden Lee, Jr., Chillicothe; Slater Search, Jr., Circleville; Tate Davis, So., Hillsboro; Drew Tomlinson, Sr., Logan Elm; Seth Weller, Jr., McClain; Isaiah Reisinger, Sr., Miami Trace; K.B. Perkins, So., Unioto; Garrett Rickman, Jr., Washington; Caden Nibert, Jr., Waverly

Division I and II Player of the Year

Tanner Lemaster, Sr., Washington

Division I and II Coach of the Year

Shannon Bartruff, Washington

Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year

Brian Southward, Miami Trace

District 14 Division I and II Girls

First Team

Bailey Vulgamore, Sr., Waverly; Maddie Blakeman, Fr., Circleville; Hillery Jacobs, Sr., Miami Trace; Milee Smith, Fr., Unioto; Amanis Betts, Jr., Unioto; Kelli Stewart, Sr., Waverly; Jacey Harding, Sr., Chillicothe

Second Team

Payton Pryor, Sr., McClain; Blake Herdman, So., Hillsboro; Kinnah Ingram, Fr., Logan Elm; Faith Yancey, Jr., Logan Elm; Morgan Blakeman, Sr., Circleville; Amelia Uhrig, Jr., Unioto

Honorable Mention

Avery Erslan, Sr., Chillicothe; Gabby McConnell, Jr., Circleville; Peighton Bledsoe, So., Hillsboro; Kimberly Petty, Fr., Logan Elm;Lilly Barnes, Jr., McClain; Jessee Stewart, Jr., Miami Trace; Magnolia Holbert, Fr., Unioto; Allie Mongold, Sr., Washington; Caris Risner, So., Waverly

Division I and II Player of the Year

Bailey Vulgamore, Sr., Waverly

Division I and II Coach of the Year

Jeff Miller, Unioto

Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year

Chris Beard, Unioto