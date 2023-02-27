ADAMH awarded 5th consecutive certification

The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board has been awarded a three-year Culture of Quality (COQ) Certification.

The COQ program developed by the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities and its 50 ADAMH boards to improve the quality of the statutorily mandated functions of county boards administering local alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for Ohioans. The Culture of Quality is designed to promote community confidence and boards’ public support through increased accountability. The survey lasting two days involves an intensive evaluation of the board’s operations in comparison to over 144 standards developed as a part of the COQ.

“I am thrilled with the results of this survey,” said ADAMH Executive Director Penny Dehner. “It really does highlight the knowledgeable, caring and dedicated staff working to meet the needs of our communities. This is the fifth consecutive three-year COQ certification our staff has received since our first certification in 2007.”

The peer certification findings noted no areas for improvement and highlights some of the board’s strengths:

* Clear strengths for this board include their ability to serve all five counties within their board district. They are active on numerous coalitions; they have built relationships with key stakeholders in each county; and they demonstrated relationships with the many providers serving their residents. In doing this, one clear strength is in their efforts to educate the community on the board’s role and behavioral health resources using their Communication Plan as their guide.

* Additionally, staff were recognized throughout the COQ review for their expertise, involvement in the community, and relationship development. Having a team that is knowledgeable and works well amongst themselves and with others can be invaluable and can contribute significantly to the overall success of the organization and that seems to be the case for the Paint Valley ADAMH Board.

* A well-thought out three-year Communication Plan that encompasses brand recognition, visibility, awareness campaigns, promotion of services and resources to businesses, and activities that support drug abuse prevention and suicide prevention coalitions.

* Throughout the surveyors’ review, the board’s strategic plan has guided the focus and efforts of the board, including mental health first aid training, recovery events, plans to build out the crisis continuum, and PAX good behavior in half of their school districts.

Culture of quality transforms Ohio’s behavioral health system by promoting a more efficient, effective, consistent and accountable county board system.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio Legislature to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Submitted by Melinda Sheets, Paint Valley ADAMH public affairs coordinator.