Art for a Cause helps non-profits

Paintings by Greenfield Elementary students have went up for auction to benefit two local organizations. It’s all part of something called Art for a Cause.

Just before Christmas break, Greenfield Elementary fifth graders were asked by their art teacher, William Roller, if they would like to use their artistic abilities to give back to the community.

“They enthusiastically said yes,” Roller said.

When students returned from break, Roller made sure there were 5-inch by 7-inch canvases for each student. The next step was each student choosing a subject matter, which was completely up to them.

“As leaders of the elementary school, the fifth graders set an example of what a GES Tiger is all about,” Roller said. “It is truly an honor and a privilege for me. I keep thinking back to all the things I didn’t get to do as a kid in elementary art and I’m trying to pull those things into the light of normalcy for my students.”

Since the purpose of the project is to give back to the community, the paintings were auctioned off with every dollar raised going to local organizations. Students voted on what charities to help, and the two receiving the most votes were the Highland County Homeless Shelter and the Highland County Humane Society.

From Feb. 24-26 on the Greenfield Elementary School Facebook page, all the students’ paintings were posted and up for auction. The paintings began at a $1 bid, Roller said. And when the auction was over, all the money raised was split between the two charities.

“I would like to say how proud we are of our fifth graders for their hard work to benefit others in our community,” Greenfield Elementary Principal Robert Schumm said. “What a demonstration of caring, giving and kindness. Thank you to Mr. Roller for spearheading Art for a Cause. Teaching children to care is one of the most important jobs we have here at Greenfield Elementary School.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.