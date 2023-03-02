Goolsby on UC’s AAC championship team

Hillsboro High School graduate Austin Goolsby is pictured with the championship trophy his University of Cincinnati Bearcats won last weekend at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held in Birmingham, Alabama. Goolsby, a one-time state champion and two-time state runner-up at Hillsboro, finished tied for fifth in pole vault at the AAC meet with a leap of 5.09 meters. The Bearcats’ championship ended a string of seven straight AAC Indoor Championships won by Houston and coach Carl Lewis, the nine-time Olympic gold medal winner.

