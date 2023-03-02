HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 28

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Dawson Road after a complaint of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Robert G. Jackson, 57, Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and abduction.

A resident of the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate. No charges were filed.

Deputies responded to the 9800 block of Careytown Road after a report of a male brandishing a gun. After investigation, Robert E. Earnest Jr., 61, Hillsboro, was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing.

A resident of the 11000 block of Maple Trail reported being assaulted by an acquaintance. Charges are pending.

March 1

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 5400 block of S.R. 138 reported the theft of a check. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of Barrett Road reported being assaulted in the hallway at the Highland County Court House. This incident is currently being investigated.

CITATION

Gage A. Johnson, 25, Peebles, was cited for speeding.