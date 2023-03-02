HILLSBORO P.D REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Heather Hoffer, 36, of Greenfield, was cited for speed.

Layla Schurman, 18, of Clarksville, was cited for speed.

Caden Nixon, 19, of Milford, was cited for speed.

Cameron Elkins, 21, of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension and speed.

Morgan Debo, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Shannon Caldwell, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Anthony Burns, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.