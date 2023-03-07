Eight indicted by Highland County grand jury

A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence and child endangerment was among eight people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Nichlas Tilliard, 33, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of endangering a child, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Dec. 10, 2022, Tilliard recklessly, while being the parent, guardian, custodian, person with custody or control or acting in place of the parents of a child 2 years of age, created a “substantial risk to the health or safety” of the child by violating the duty of care, protection or support.

Tilliard was previously convicted of child endangerment in Hillsboro Municipal Court on April 15, 2021.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Dec. 10, 2022, Tilliard knowingly caused or attempted to cause harm to a family or household member.

In other indictments, Fred Green, 24, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around Jan. 25, 2023, Green knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer while they were in the commission of their official duties.

Belitta Westenberg, 23, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around Jan. 19, 2023, Westenberg, with the purpose to defraud or knowing that she was facilitating a fraud, passed counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* John Knisley, 43, Hillsboro, for violating a protection order or consent agreement, a fifth-degree felony.

* Tyler Hunley, 37, Hillsboro, for two counts of misusing a credit card, one being a fourth-degree felony and one being a fifth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

* Steven Pope, 45, Sabina, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Daniel Butcher, 39, Greenfield, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

* David Bennett, 50, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

