Kevin Eugene Bennington, 48, passed with his family by his side on March 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born Oct. 22, 1974, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the beloved son of Don and Carolyn (Setty) Bennington.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Aiyanna (Ben) Adams of Lima; sons, Hunter (Kelsie) Bennington of Sabina and Gage (Mahkala) Bennington of Fairborn; granddaughters, Kynlee Bennington, Alyvia and Avah Bennington; brother, Ron (Janis) Bennington of Hillsboro; nephews, Derek, Nicholas and Kyle Bennington; in addition to loving uncles, aunts, cousins and many special friends he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn (Setty) Bennington; grandparents, Ray V. (Vonnie) and Catherine Bennington, and Bina and Relva (Olive) Setty.

Kevin graduated from Hillsboro High School, class of 1993. He then went on to complete the diesel technology program at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Kevin was the proud owner of Bennington Lawncare and worked with his father in the family business, D.R. Bennington & Sons Tree Service. When he wasn’t working, Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, shooting pool, throwing cornhole, hunting and cheering on the Browns. He was a longtime member of the Hillsboro Eagles Aerie 1161.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Hopkins officiating. Following the services, burial will take place at White Oak Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio, next to his mother.

Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

