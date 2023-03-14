GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Elkins, 25, Hillsboro, was issued citation for driving under suspension.

Donald Dillon, 63, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Feb. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carolyn Price, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trevor Medley, 26, Bainbridge, was issued citations for driving under suspension and a turn signal violation.

March 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mathew Potts, 36, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 3

ARREST/CITATION

Mathew D. Potts, 36, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear in court.

March 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mathew Potts, 36, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Owen Burns, 18, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for speed.

March 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Riley Richards, 21, Chillicothe, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for one-way street.

Garrett Tharp, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Timmy Estle III, 33, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Austin Chinn, 19, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for expired registration.

Josh Wright, 54, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

March 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John Thompson, 34, South Salem, was issued citations for driving under suspension and failure to display.

Tomie Showman, 40, Washington C.H., was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

Paul Munyon, 43, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate.

Michael Jones, 32, South Salem, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

March 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tamara Landrum, 64, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate.

Nathan Snodgrass, 47, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired license.

Chad Davidson, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

March 8

ARREST/CITATION

Shawn Ufert, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for a vicious dogs.

March 9

ARREST/CITATION

Scott E. Groves, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging.

March 10

ARREST/CITATION

Debra Campbell, 63, Greenfield, was issued a citation for obedience to a traffic control device.

March 11

ARREST/CITATION

Tabatha West, 30, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.