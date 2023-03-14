GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Feb. 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
William Elkins, 25, Hillsboro, was issued citation for driving under suspension.
Donald Dillon, 63, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired registration.
Feb. 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Carolyn Price, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.
Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
March 1
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Trevor Medley, 26, Bainbridge, was issued citations for driving under suspension and a turn signal violation.
March 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Mathew Potts, 36, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
March 3
ARREST/CITATION
Mathew D. Potts, 36, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear in court.
March 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Mathew Potts, 36, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Owen Burns, 18, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for speed.
March 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Riley Richards, 21, Chillicothe, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for one-way street.
Garrett Tharp, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Timmy Estle III, 33, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Austin Chinn, 19, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for expired registration.
Josh Wright, 54, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.
March 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
John Thompson, 34, South Salem, was issued citations for driving under suspension and failure to display.
Tomie Showman, 40, Washington C.H., was arrested for telecommunications harassment.
Paul Munyon, 43, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate.
Michael Jones, 32, South Salem, was arrested for a violation of court orders.
March 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tamara Landrum, 64, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate.
Nathan Snodgrass, 47, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired license.
Chad Davidson, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
March 8
ARREST/CITATION
Shawn Ufert, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for a vicious dogs.
March 9
ARREST/CITATION
Scott E. Groves, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging.
March 10
ARREST/CITATION
Debra Campbell, 63, Greenfield, was issued a citation for obedience to a traffic control device.
March 11
ARREST/CITATION
Tabatha West, 30, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.