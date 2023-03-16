Hello. In the kitchen this week is Sarah Roe, the second place winner in the mild category at the annual Hillsboro Rotary Club Chili Cook Off.

Sarah’s chili was delicious. Congratulations Sarah. I am definitely going to make this awesome recipe. Serve it with tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and green onions and you have a great meal to serve your family. I love these one-pot meals. Not only are they delicious, but quick and easy.

Thank you so much Sarah for sharing with all of us.

Please send me any of your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if there is one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Creamy Ground

Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1 pound ground chicken

1 small yellow onion diced

1 McCormick Chicken Chili Seasoning packet

1 cup milk

1 cup chicken broth

1 can Cream of Chicken Soup

8 oz. cream cheese

1 can white beans (drained)

1 can sweet corn (drained)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a crock pot, break up the ground chicken on the bottom and place all other ingredients on top.

Cook on low for 8 hours — or high for 4 hours stirring occasionally.

OPTIONAL: Serve with tortilla chips, shredded cheddar and green onions.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.