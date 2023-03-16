Hillsboro FFA members recently competed in the Greenhand Quiz Contest which tests students’ knowledge on parliamentary procedure, FFA history and facts, business structure, and leadership. Kobie Miles, Rylea Scarberry, Grace Allen, Preston Fauber, Jackson Howland, James McCoy, Jacob Seaman, John Deans, Dylan Bender and Mathias Hostetler all participated. Miles and Scarberry tied for first place while Allen and Fauber followed placed third and fourth. Pictured (l-r) are Scarberry, Miles and Allen.

