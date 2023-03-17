Cocaine plane, Leesburg gym, bomb detonated

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1923, The Leesburg Citizen reported that about 25 local businessmen planned to be guests of the Dutch Treat Club in Washington C.H., with around 100 from Hillsboro invited to attend the meeting as well.

N.E. Calvert took over the responsibilities of Highland County auditor from Joseph Karan, with C.L. Mulligan announced to be the deputy and Mabel Williams to be his clerk. Lillie Ayres was assisting in the office temporarily.

Plans for a gymnasium in Leesburg were shown to multiple people, with the city given the possibility of a “most modern and commodious gymnasium” should the plans go through, with seating able to hold several hundred people.

The year’s version of the Leesburg-Highland Fair reported a policy that it had to be “bigger and better than ever,” with “a score or more of especially talented people” chosen by the fair board as leaders of miscellaneous sections of the upcoming fair to be held from Aug. 7-10.

Hillsboro Village Council held a discussion on whether or not to send out the fire truck to assist other towns with fighting their fires because it could leave Hillsboro without a fire truck if a fire broke out when it was elsewhere.

The Queen Esther Society of the M.E. Church and the Johnsonia Theatre announced that “My Boy,” starring Jackie Coogan, planned to be shown at the theatre, with admission costs being 15 and 25 cents.

The Mason Fence Company in Leesburg, advertised its mason steel post products, complete with double grip staples and tools for applying, including a six-foot post for 29 cents and a seven-foot post for 35 cents.

This week in 1958, The Lynchburg News reported that all three prizes for the Greenfield Jaycees competition were won by Lynchburg students, with first place going to Nancy Malone, a fifth-grade tap dancer.

Following reports from both young people and adults sponsoring it, Lynchburg’s new youth center “was a success beyond their expectations,” with the center located in the north room of the Tastee Grill.

Multiple Lynchburg musical students received a “superior” rating at the Regional Music Contest held in Wilmington, with some of those students being Guylene Shaffer, junior high school trumpeter, and Jennie Wilkin, junior high school solo flutist, among others.

In sports, the Lynchburg Business Men’s Association planned to continue its years-long tradition of holding a banquet to celebrate the basketball team’s previous season, with both the varsity and junior varsity teams to be toasted.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Gunsight Ridge,” starring Joel McCrea and Joan Weldon, and “Rodan! The Flying Monster,” starring Kenji Sahara and Yumi Shirakawa.

Murphy-Benham Hardware in Hillsboro advertised multiple products, including Great Lakes Plam Alkyd flat wall finish for $3.25 per gallon and Great Lakes heavy-duty floor enamel for $3.50 per gallon.

This week in 1983, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a primary election was to be held in Greenfield on June 7 when two Democrats planned to run for the office of mayor, with the two candidates to be Isaac Merriman and William Wisecup.

Eighteen different stores from Greenfield, Hillsboro and Washington C.H. planned to have their latest fashions modeled at a fashion show sponsored by the Greenfield Area Medical Center Volunteers at the First United Methodist Church in Greenfield.

Representatives from the Highland County Humane Society met with the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss the cost of the animal shelter’s operation as well as the contract for the shelter.

A couple that was convicted from Hillsboro’s “cocaine plane” situation in 1977 was taken into custody in the country of Costa Rica, reported Highland County Prosecutor Rocky Coss.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity basketball team earned a spot in the regional tournament thanks to its 71-60 win over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes, with Tiger forward Rob Munyan giving them 31 points on the night.

IGA, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a five-pound bag of Florida oranges for $1.69, a 12-ounce package of Kraft singles for $1.49 and a 16-ounce package of cod fillets for $1.59.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported that a five-county theft ring that consisted of over $320,000 in stolen property, which included multiple stolen Caterpillar vehicles in Highland County, was reportedly busted after two Clinton County juveniles were the alleged operators.

Hillsboro City Council approved the request from Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge David McKenna for an endorsement to make the court a full-time judicial position.

A Hamilton County bomb squad detonated a live World War II-era hand grenade in a field off S.R. 247 in southern Highland County, with the pineapple-shaped grenade being found when family members were going through the belongings of a deceased relative.

The Greenfield McClain concert band received a superior rating from a panel of judges from the Ohio Music Education Association at the Verne Riffe Center in Portsmouth, meaning the band would perform at the state level.

In sports, Hillsboro High School senior wrestler Dustin Carter accepted an invitation to wrestle in the fourth annual Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association Senior All-Star Meet.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.