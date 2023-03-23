2nd-annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands set for Aug. 11

Fayette, Clinton, and Highland counties are excited to be collaborating again for the second-annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands.

Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau will serve as the host for the event on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in downtown Washington Court House on South Main Street.

Executive directors for each local tourism bureau are working together to ensure a great event – Stephanie Dunham of Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, Susan Valentine-Scott of Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

Each visitor bureau has selected a band to represent their respective county and is thrilled to announce the lineup — Johnny Lawless for Fayette County, The Jesters for Highland County, and Vinyl Countdown for Clinton County.

“Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is excited to host the event this year in downtown Washington Court House, “said Dunham. “It’s a pleasure to partner with Clinton County Convention & Visitor Bureau and the Visitors Bureau of Highland County to bring our communities together. We are looking forward to a fun evening of live music.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and the first band will play at 7:30 p.m. Each band will perform for about 45 minutes. The audience will vote for the winner of the night. The winning band will receive a rotating trophy and bragging rights for being the winners of the 2023 Tri-County Battle of the Bands contest.

“We are very excited to have Johnny Lawless representing Fayette County in this friendly competition. We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on their favorite band,” said Dunham.

Make plans now to support this free fun event. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

For more information, visit www.visitfayco.com/events