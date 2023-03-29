SSCC students named to Coca-Cola Academic Team

Southern State Community College has announced that two current students have been named Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars.

As part of the 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team, Robert “Alex” Bradshaw, of Martinsville in Clinton County has been named a Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. Peyton Magee, of Hillsboro in Highland County, has been named a Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 gold, 50 silver, and 50 bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alex and Peyton — two of our most outstanding students. On behalf of Southern State, we could not be happier to have these fine individuals affiliated with our college. I am pleased to see them rewarded and honored for their academic commitment and personal discipline, ” said SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades.

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held in Columbus, April 20-22.

Southern State’s PTK Advisor Susan Morris added that she is proud to work with such exemplary students at the college. “Following in the footsteps of our first All-USA Scholar, Alyssa Mays, who is currently attending Marietta College, Alex and Peyton now join her as examples in academic excellence, leadership and service for SSCC and the community,” she said.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.