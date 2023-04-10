New nails shop in Greenfield

There’s a new place to get polished in Greenfield and that new business was celebrated by the village.

It’s called Polished by Posey. The nail salon is located at Posey Plaza at 228 Jefferson St.

Owner and nail technician Sarah Posey, who is the daughter of Brett and Misty Posey, offers manicures, pedicures, gel and acrylics, and nail art.

Currently, services are by appointment only, and those can be made by calling Posey at 740-993-1123. You can also contact her through Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Why nails? Posey said she loves to be there for her clients, and helping them feel beautiful through what she does.

“That’s what makes me happy,” she said.

