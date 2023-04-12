FHS rebounds, hands Fayetteville 1st loss

The Fairfield Lady Lions continued their five games in five cities in five days road trip Tuesday as they travelled to Fayetteville and came away with a 13-1 Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory.

Fayetteville entered the game with an undefeated record and Fairfield was looking to rebound from two disappointing losses.

Fairfield’s pitching ace Katelyn Chambliss was brilliant in the circle, scattering five hits and limiting the Lady Rockets to a single unearned run. With only two strikeouts, the Lady Lion defense played extremely well. Center fielder Sydney Hooper looked like Willie Mays running down fly balls in the gaps and in front of her collecting five putouts for the game. But it was the Lady Lion offense that was the difference with timely hitting and aggressive base running to score 13 runs.

Fairfield scored three runs in the top of the first inning. With one out Rilee Quickle drew a base on balls and Jobey Hattan tripled to right field to score Quickle. Faith Miller and Emmi Vance hit hard ground balls and were safe on errors to score Hattan and Miller.

Fayetteville scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and no one on base, Kaydence Crampton singled and Kenly Polston was safe on an infield error. Izabella Waddle doubled to knock in Crampton, but Chambliss enticed Victoria Thompson to ground out to shortstop Hattan.

Fairfield scored two more runs in the third inning. Hattan doubled, Miller singled and Vance singled.

Fairfield widened the score to 10-1 with five runs in the top of the fourth inning on no hits. Sydney Hooper, Hattan and Sydney Sanders were all hit by pitches and Vance walked.

The Lady Lions completed the scoring with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Chambliss was efficient in the circle throwing only 62 pitches and shutting out the Lady Rockets after the first inning run. In five innings she gave up the single unearned run on five hits and no walks while striking out two.

Leading hitters for Fairfield: Hooper (0 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs), Quickle (1 for 3, walk, 3 runs), Hattan (2 for 3, double, triple, hit by pitch, 1 run, 1 RBI), Sydney Sanders (0 for 3, hit by pitch, 1 run), Miller (1 for 4, 2 run, 1 RBI), Vance (1 for 2, walk, 1 run).

Waddle (3-1) suffered the loss for Fayetteville. In 3.3 innings, she gave up nine runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Thompson pitched 1.6 innings allowed four runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks while striking out two.

Fairfield improved to 2-1 in the SHAC and 5-3 overall.

Fayetteville slipped to 2-1 in the SHAC and 3-1 overall.

Submitted by Thomas E. Purtell, Fairfield softball.