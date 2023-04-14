Murderous dogs, Men missing, hall of fame

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1925, The Leesburg Citizen reported that a group of dogs intruded on the farm of Luther Cockerill on the Greenfield highway and killed 26 sheep and injured more, “virtually wiping out the entire flock” held in the barn.

A large barn measuring 60 feet by 80 feet, located on the Dean McCray farm found a quarter-mile from East Monroe, was completely destroyed due to a fire with a Ford car inside the barn also destroyed.

The Leesburg Bank was reported to have had a total of $444,948.67 in different loans, bonds and vaults, among other areas, with Farmers’ and Merchants’ Bank reporting a total of $201,064.41 in different areas.

The first day for people needing to list their personal property for tax purposes was April 13, with that property including farm equipment, grain and feed of all types, livestock and automotives, among other things.

In sports, the Buckskin basketball team beat Greenfield to win a South Central Junior High Basketball Tournament held at the Washington C.H. High School gymnasium, with Buckskin’s other victory being against Xenia.

The Leesburg Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Little Old New York,” starring Marion Davies, and “The Shooting of Dan McGrew,” the latter of which being advertised as a “First National Attraction.”

S. Schuber advertised a sale on a 25-pound bag of sugar for $1.42 with the store just receiving a shipment of ladies’ fine oxfords in satin, tan and patent leathers.

This week in 1950, The News-Herald reported that Chester Marshall, basketball coach and assistant professor of health and physical education at Wilmington College, spoke at the banquet of Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop 171.

The Highland County Red Cross and D.P. Dickerson, chapter chairman, announced that it had plans to step up its activities for its annual drive after the organization hadn’t collected even half of its $10,400 goal.

The Hillsboro water reservoir was being prepared to be reopened by workers under the supervision of the Board of Public Affairs, with a small wire fence being built to keep “small children” from the deep water.

The building that was previously the City Building before a fire on Feb. 5, 1949, that took the entire roof was planned to be auctioned off along with the “accompanying” lot, with John Tolle, Jr. scheduled to be the auctioneer.

In sports, representatives of the Hillsboro Publishing Co. announced that preliminary plans for the organization of an inter-county softball league started, with the league planned to be sponsored by American Legion, Raymond R. Stout Post 129.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Abbott and Costello Meet the Killer, Boris Karloff,” starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, and “Bad Boy,” starring Audie Murphy and Lloyd Nolan.

Schaefer’s Super-Markets advertised multiple products including a 10-pound bag of “new” potatoes for 43 cents, 10 pounds of smoked-jowl bacon for $1.69 and a 3-ounce package of Philadelphia cream cheese for 16 cents.

This week in 1975, The Press-Gazette reported that premiums and entry fees for the dairy, swine and sheep classes at the Highland County Fair were “revised upward” by the county fair board directors.

Nothing concrete had been found regarding the search for two Clermont County men that were missing at Rocky Fork Lake for more than a week, according to Robert Rooney, park director.

Representatives from the Highland County Water Company indicated that a combination loan and grant from the federal government of $1.2 million to extend rural water service for a “few hundred more” residents were “a strong possibility.”

The Highland County Community Action Organization announced the formal opening of a Neighborhood Outreach office in the Greenfield Civic Center, with the office available for food stamp outreach and other services.

In sports, the McClain Tigers baseball team worked its way into first place in the South Central Ohio League thanks to a 5-1 victory over Unioto, with starting pitcher Steve Willett getting a complete game and 11 strikeouts.

The Ranch Drive-In, located just off Rt. 28 in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes,” starring Roddy McDowall and Hari Rhodes, and “Battle for the Planet of the Apes,” starring Roddy McDowall and Natalie Trundy.

Parr’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including 10 pounds of potatoes for 49 cents, chuck roast for 79 cents per pound and fresh ground beef hamburger for 79 cents per pound.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that more than 50 people were at the Traveler’s Rest Museum, home of the Greenfield Historical Society, for the dedication of Smith Tannery as an official landmark and the burial of a bicentennial time capsule.

Bev Stewart, an actress with Intuition Theatre, planned to perform her one-woman, multi-character musical, “20th Century ROCKS!” at the Colony Theatre, with it being sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council and the city of Hillsboro.

The Rev. John R. Gray, a Greenfield resident, was nominated for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, with some of his accomplishments being that he was the co-founder of the Pioneer Families of Franklin County and the 4-H Genealogy Day at the Ohio State Fair, among other accomplishments.

In sports, Whiteoak senior starting pitcher Mike Turner threw a one-hitter in a win over the Manchester Greyhounds in only five innings by a score of 11-0.

Sister’s Tanning, Inc., located in Hillsboro and Washington Court House, advertised its glamour makeover and photo session for “only” $15 at strictly the Hillsboro salon.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.