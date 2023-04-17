Barnyard Bunch elects officers

The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club took a field trip in February to Washington C.H. to visit Heritage Meat Company. Members toured the new facility and were able to ask questions about meat production. The club met on March 5 at The Back Room Paradise in New Market. The members elected the new officer team. They are pictured (l-r) president, Carter Boyd; vice president, Jayden Hixon; secretary, Ryan Fender; treasurer, Colton Boggess; and news reporter, Ava Priest. On March 18 the club met again at Backroom Paradise. The members collected canned food for the homeless shelter and blessing boxes in Hillsboro. It is just one of the community service projects the club will do this year. The members also practiced for their species skillathons. On April 2 the club met again in New Market. Members discussed new business and participated in three different game stations with their groups. it was a great team building activity that reminded the members of some important lessons learned through 4-H.

