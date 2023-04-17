Gas prices down in Hillsboro

Gas prices are down in Hillsboro, in opposition to gas prices in Ohio, overall and countrywide, according to statistics and a news release from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The AAA statistics, updated Monday, said that the current average gas price per gallon was $3.673 countrywide, with that average up from $3.457 just one month ago.

The AAA news release said “the main culprit” of the rise in gas prices was the high cost of oil, with oil prices currently in the low $80s per barrel.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “And as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

The release said new information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said gas demand fell from 9.3 million barrels per day to 8.94 b/d as the total domestic gasoline stock also went down by 400,000 barrels (bbl) to 222.2 million bbl.

The release also said that the lower demand would typically bring gas prices down, but the increased oil prices made them go up, with continued oil price increases meaning higher prices at the pump.

“At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.73 to settle at $83.26,” the AAA news release said. “Oil prices increased yesterday after the U.S. Labor Department said the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% in March, a lower rise than the market expected. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 500,000 bbl to 470.5 million bbl last week.”

AAA said Ohio had the 17th highest gas price of all of the states in the county plus Washington, D.C. Ohio’s average price per gallon was $3.603 as of Monday. That is a decrease from one week ago when the price per gallon was $3.671, according to AAA. One month ago, the average price was $3.330.

The lowest area gas prices, according to GasBuddy on Monday, were:

* Chillicothe — The lowest price was $3.53 at Murphy USA.

* Greenfield — The lowest price was $3.54 at 1st Stop.

* Hillsboro — The lowest price was $3.49 at Murphy USA.

* Mount Orab — The lowest price was $3.63 at multiple places.

* Wilmington — The lowest price was $3.54 at multiple places.

