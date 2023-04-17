Lady Lions run-rule West Union

The Fairfield Lady Lions erupted for 15 runs on 15 hits and won their third consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference game by the run rule, 15-1, in five innings Friday at West Union.

Fairfield improved to 4-2 in the SHAC and 7-4 overall, while West Union fell to 0-5 in the SHAC and 0-6 overall.

Lady Lions freshman pitcher Rilee Quickle picked up her first win of the season.

Fairfield got off the bus swinging its bats and scored six runs on six hits in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Sydney Hooper singled to lead off the game, Quickle followed with a single, and Jobey Hattan drove both home with a double to deep center field. One out later, Faith Miller singled and Emmi Vance followed with a single to drive in Hattan and Miller. Katelyn Chambliss reached base on a fielder’s choice and Carly Sanders blasted a home run over the left field fence to give the Lady Lions an early 6-0 lead.

Fairfield added four runs in the top of the second inning. Quickle singled, Hattan tripled, Sydney Sanders doubled, Vance walked and Chambliss singled.

West Union scored an unearned run in the bottom of the third inning.

Fairfield completed the scoring with 5 runs in the top of the fourth inning. Vance, Hooper, Sydney Sanders and Miller had hits in the inning.

Quickle pitched well for the Lady Lions scattering four hits and allowing one unearned run over five innings. She struck out three and walked four.

Leading hitters for the Fairfield Lady Lions: Hooper (2 for 4, 2 runs), Quickle (2 for 3, walk, 3 runs), Hattan (2 for 3, double, triple, 3 RBIs), Chambliss (1 for 2, double, 1 run, 2 RBIs), Carly Sanders (1 for 3, home run, 1 run, 2 RBIs).

Carly Leonard (0-1) suffered the loss for West Union.

Submitted by Thomas Purtell, Fairfield softball.