Lady Indians stampede Panthers, 23-1

The Hillsboro Lady Indians remained perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday with a 23-1 shellacking of the Miami Trace Panthers.

Hillsboro jumped out to an 11-0 lead after one inning and accumulated another 12 runs over its next three turns at bat.

Miami Trace scored its run in the top of the fifth.

Sophomore Camryn Spruell pitched five innings with two hits and one earned run allowed. She walked two and struck out 11.

Mya Babineau and Dylaney Templin each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Carlee Hauck walked and scored for the Lady Panthers, who fell to 3-5 in the FAC and 7-11 overall.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Halle Reveal went 3 for 5 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Kinsey Gilliland was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two doubles and six runs batted in; Spruell went 2 for 4 and scored four runs. She drove in one and one of her hits was a double. Addison Huff was 2 for 3 with five RBI and one run scored; Eowyn Brown had one hit, drove in three and scored three runs; Isabelle Brunck hit a double, scored one and drove in one run; and Chloe Page had one hit, drove in one and scored three times.

Brunck had two stolen bases and Hannah Burton, Reveal, Huff and Brown each had one stolen base.

Burton walked and scored two runs and Brylee Thornburgh scored one run for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace committed four errors and Hillsboro was error-free.

Hillsboro improved to 8-0 in the FAC, 17-2 overall.

Hillsboro can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win Friday at Mitchell Park in Greenfield over McClain.

Jackson is 7-1 in the FAC (12-3 overall) with a home game against Chillicothe Friday and a game at Hillsboro Thursday, May 4.

