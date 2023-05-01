Fairfield stumbles against Westfall

LEESBURG — Westfall pounded out 20 hits and took advantage of seven Fairfield errors to post a 22-7 non-conference victory Saturday over the Lady Lions.

Westfall improved to 10-7 overall, while Fairfield dropped to 10-6.

Westfall jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning, but Fairfield scored three runs of its own in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Addison Bales ripped a double down the left field line. An out later, Rilee Quickle doubled to left field to score Bales. Jobey Hattan then hit a towering home run over the center field fence to make the score 5-3 after three innings.

Fairfield scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Carly Sanders singled to lead off and Bales reached on a base on balls advancing Sanders to second base. One out later, Quickle doubled to drive in Sanders and Bales. Hattan reached first base on a fielder’s choice. Sydney Sanders doubled to right center field to drive in Quickle and Hattan.

“The Lady Lions scored enough runs to win, but their defense would be their downfall,” assistant coach Tom Purtell said in a news release.

Leading hitters for Fairfield were: Quickle (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Jobey Hattan (2 for 3, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Sydney Sanders (1 for 3, 2 RBI, Faith Miller (1 for 3), Emmi Vance (1 for 3), Carly Sanders (1 for 3) and Addison Bales (1 for 2, double, 2 runs).

Katelyn Chambliss (7-5) suffered the loss for Fairfield.

Olivia Dumm (6-4) was the winning pitcher for Westfall.

Submitted by Tom Purtell, Fairfield softball.