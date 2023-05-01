Hillsboro Garden Club Spring Auction

The Hillsboro Garden Club held its April meeting at the Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds on April 25.

The evening started with refreshments provided by Nancy Baldwin and Connie Hilliard.

The spring auction began with auctioneer Larry Moore and assistants Lynn Luman and Judith Stivender.

A short business meeting was called to order by Stivender. The minutes of the March meeting were accepted as previously distributed.

Roll call was not taken. However, 15 members and three guests were present.

Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff gave her report. A motion to reimburse Tersa Cudkowicz her registration fee to the Spring Region 16 meeting was passed. This was in recognition of Cudkowicz’s being awarded the Region 16 Gardener of the Year.

Stivender gave an update on changes within the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs.

The meeting was adjourned and everyone carried their new plants home, wondering where will they place them? The next meeting will be May 23 at the Forest Museum in Bainbridge.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.