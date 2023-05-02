Both of the Hillsboro FFA business classes and other chapter members took the online exam for grain merchandising. The top members were Ashley Kimball, Caiden Fauber, Abby Miller and Ben Remsing. These four members went on and competed at state level on April 4. Overall the team placed third in the state competition. Kimball placed fourth in the state individually. “I’ve participated in this competition every year since my sophomore year and I’ve learned a lot from taking this test,” Kimball said. The Hillsboro FFA grain merchandising team is pictured at the state competition (l-r) Fauber, Remsing, Kimball and Miller.

