Hamlin District Lion of Year

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held on April 28-29 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash. The convention is for all the Lions clubs in Southwestern Ohio. One of the most prestigious awards is the Lion of the Year Award that is presented to one Lion in each zone. Chris Hamlin from the Lynchburg Lions Club was named Lion of the Year for Zone 7. She received a special trophy and was introduced at the annual awards banquet. Hamlin is the treasurer of the Lynchburg Lions Club and has been a key member in nearly every project the club conducts. She has chaired numerous special service projects and she and her husband, Brad, were highly involved in the annual candy sale that the club held during the Christmas season. She is also a member of Lynchburg Village Council where she serves in many community service projects. Pictured are Hamlin (right) receiving her award from Lions Zone Chairman Bea Fryman.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings