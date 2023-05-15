1 Global bringing 30 jobs to Adams Co.

1 Global Service LLC is investing $1.5 million to expand its facility in Winchester (Adams County) and bring in 30 new jobs.

Founded in 1999 in Adams County, 1 Global Service provides manufacturing, engineering and design services to its customers, which include Honda, Toyota, Ford and GM. The Adams County operation houses company headquarters, engineering and project management, but this project will bring manufacturing to Ohio.

The announcement was made in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Adams County Economic and Community Development Department.

“The investment at 1 Global Service’s Winchester facility will re-shore some of its manufacturing from Asia while bringing 30 good paying jobs to Adams County,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This U.S. headquarters expansion further strengthens Ohio’s automotive supply chain for some of the world’s leading tier 1 auto manufacturers and continues 1 Global Service’s growth in the region.”

In an effort to re-shore its production operations to Ohio, 1 Global Service will expand its Adams County footprint by 10,000 square feet. When completed, the expansion will allow the company to co-locate its manufacturing and headquarters operations.

The $1.5 million investment will cover building costs as well as machinery and equipment. The company will create 30 jobs over the course of the next three years.

“Working with JobsOhio we are proud to announce the localization of the assembly for the Toyota Tundra Roof Rack to Adams County starting in September of 2023, and running for six years, the final component parts for this exciting new product for Toyota will be assembled at our Adams County facility and then shipped to Mexico for the final vehicle assembly,” said Jim Hughes, president of 1 Global Service. “As a manufacturer of over 4,000 OEM parts for companies like: Toyota, Ford, GM, Mazda, Subaru and Nissan; among other products and product lines; this localization will bring stable jobs to Adams County with a goal of continuing the growth and expanding our localization efforts for our area.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $75,000 JobsOhio Economic Development Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process. Adams County is working with the company on utility issues.

The JobsOhio Economic Development Grant focuses on fixed-asset and infrastructure investment by companies. Those investments can include land, building, and infrastructure as well as machinery and equipment.

“This announcement represents more positive news for Southern Ohio,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “Our organization applauds 1 Global Service for making the decision to bring production operations back to Ohio. The new jobs will provide good, livable wages to residents of our region. Once again, JobsOhio stepped to the plate and provided assistance for the growth of a company in the region we served. We continue to be grateful for our partnership with JO and its ongoing willingness to foster growth in the 25 counties we serve.”

Submitted by Thomas Crooks, Stonewall Group.