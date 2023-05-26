Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

NEW

S.R. 753 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on May 31 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 753 between Winegar Road and Snake Road. S.R. 753 will be closed starting June 12 for 30 days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 50, S.R. 41 and S.R. 28.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on June 5 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 73 between Deadfall Road and Smart Road. S.R. 73 will be closed for 30 days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 and S.R. 247. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 138 Culvert Replacements — Work is set to begin on June 5 for a project that will replace three culverts on S.R. 138 between Rittenhouse Road and Lucas Road. S.R. 138 will be closed for five days for this construction. During the closure, separate detours will be established for eastbound and westbound traffic:

S.R. 138 Eastbound Detour — Traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro to S.R. 28 to S.R. 138.

S.R. 138 Westbound Detour — Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 in Greenfield to U.S. 50 to U.S. 62 to S.R. 138.

Estimated completion: June 9 by 5:30 p.m.

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work is set to begin on June 12 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between New Vienna Road and Mullen Hill Road. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. 62 and S.R. 28. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

ONGOING

S.R. 73 Safety Improvement — Work began April 17 for an intersection realignment at Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Mad River Road was closed April 24 for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Mad River Road, Powell Road and S.R. 73. During the week of May 8, crews set a barrier wall on the shoulder of S.R. 73 for construction of a turn lane. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 73, but the eastbound travel lane will be narrowed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work begun April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 work is taking place between Spickard Road and Fenner Road.

S.R. 73 work is taking place between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line.

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. S.R. 72 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 73 and S.R. 729. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work began March 1 for a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. The road was closed March 6 and will remain closed for the duration of construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

For more information contact District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.